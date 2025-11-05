Menu
Operation Chhatru: Soldier injured in gunfight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Officials said the encounter broke out in the forested Chhatru area of Kishtwar early in the morning after troops of the Army’s White Knight Corps and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police came under heavy fire while closing in on a suspected hideout.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 03:54 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 03:54 IST
