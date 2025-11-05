Operation Chhatru: Soldier injured in gunfight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar
Officials said the encounter broke out in the forested Chhatru area of Kishtwar early in the morning after troops of the Army’s White Knight Corps and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police came under heavy fire while closing in on a suspected hideout.
In an intelligence based operation, in concert with @JmuKmrPolice, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with…