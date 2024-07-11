Over 4,800 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp to join Amarnath Yatra

While 2,991 pilgrims took the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route for their yatra, 1,894 others opted for the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said. With this, a total of 77,210 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 28 when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

The 52-day yatra began from June 29 and will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year. The security has been intensified at the basecamp in Jammu, lodging centres, arrival centre at Lakhanpur and highway in wake of the threat perception, the officials said.