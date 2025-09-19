Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Pahalgam attack: Special court extends period of probe, accused's custody

Special NIA judge Sandeep Gandotra on September 18 extended the investigation and remand period of Bashir Ahmad Jothat, who hails from Baisaran in Pahalgam and Parvaiz Ahmad from Batkote in Pahalgam.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 10:31 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPahalgam

Follow us on :

Follow Us