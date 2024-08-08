Parties demand immediate assembly polls in J&K during meeting with EC

Srinagar: Immediate assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was the dominant demand of all political leaders from the Union Territory who met the visiting Election Commission (EC) team here on Thursday.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here in the morning and met with representatives of registered political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

The EC delegation also comprising election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu was here on a three-day visit to review the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and take feedback from political parties.