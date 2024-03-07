PM Srinagar Visit Live: BJP to showcase post-Article 370 'progress' in J&K
Good morning readers! In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting in Srinagar today. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit as Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the prime minister's rally, has been draped in tricolour, officials said. Track latest updates of PM's visit to Kashmir only with DH!
Highlights
PM visit: Flying of drones, quadcopters temporarily banned in Srinagar
The flying of drones and quadcopters has been temporarily banned in Srinagar city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Thursday, police said.
The Srinagar Police's direction, which came into effect on Wednesday, said all unauthorised drone operations in the city are liable to being penalised.
Dictatorial J&K govt pulled all stops to gather crowd for PM Modi's rally: Omar Abdullah
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of "pulling out all stops" to ensure a crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here and said the BJP would not be able to do so on its own.
The former chief minister said thousands of government employees have been asked to assemble at select locations before dawn so that they can be taken to the venue of the rally.
PM Modi's Srinagar visit: BJP to showcase post-Article 370 'progress' in J&K
