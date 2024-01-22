Ram temple consecration: Special prayers performed at Kashmir temples

Srinagar: Special prayers were performed at temples across Kashmir on Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on Monday, Jan 22, to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya with thousands of diyas (lamps) illuminated.
Reports said devotees gathered at the iconic Shankaracharya Temple overlooking Dal lake, here with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoing as priests conducted rituals and invoked blessings for peace and harmony.
Special prayers were also held at the Hanuman temple on the banks of Jhelum river in Amirakadal area of the city here. The temple has been decorated to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
A havan was organised at the Sun temple at Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district to celebrate the consecration ceremony as the devotees prayed for return of complete normalcy in Kashmir.
Earlier on Sunday a special 'Kalash' from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi was installed in the premises of the famous Martand Sun Temple in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. A special pooja was held and special prayers were held for the peace and prosperity of the country while installing the auspicious Kalash in the temple.
The special prayers at temples across the region demonstrated that, in the tapestry of diversity, the threads of spirituality could weave a fabric of togetherness that withstood the test of time.