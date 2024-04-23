Record number of tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip garden this season

Srinagar: Nestled against the backdrop of majestic mountains and serene Dal Lake, the famed Tulip Garden in Srinagar saw as many as 4.2 lakh visitors - both tourists and locals - from March 23 till Tuesday, setting a new record.
Last year, 3.7 lakh visitors visited the Tulip garden. Officials said that since its opening, visitors, mostly domestic, have made a beeline to the garden.
“Till April 22, there was a record tourist footfall of 4.2 lakh breaking all previous records for any Tulip show. Every day, 10,000 to 15,000 visitors make it to the mesmerizing place,” said garden in-charge Asif Yatoo.
Among the visitors included nearly 3,000 foreign tourists. The tourism department had also prepared famous Kashmiri cuisine, including Wazwan, Kehwa and traditional bread, to woo tourists and locals alike.
From the very first day of its opening, the majestic garden became a bustling hub of activity. Families strolled along the winding pathways, couples posed for romantic photographs amidst the vibrant blooms, and children frolicked in the open spaces, their laughter echoing through the air.
Tourists from distant lands marveled at the kaleidoscope of colours, snapping photographs to capture memories that would last a lifetime. The Tulips, with their delicate petals and graceful stems, seemed to dance in the gentle breeze, their fragrance filling the air with a sweet perfume.
As the Tulips have started to wither due to the rising temperatures, authorities have decided to close the garden for visitors from this week.
This year, the floriculture department had increased the number of Tulip bulbs to 1.7 million and added five varieties of the flower, taking the overall to 73. Usually, the bloom starts by late March.
The average life of a Tulip flower is three weeks and can stretch by five more days depending upon weather. The overall bloom is extended by adding late-blooming varieties. The temperature-sensitive flowers need mercury to stay between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius.
The garden played an important part in wooing tourists during the 2022 spring, particularly after the Covid disruptions in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the garden witnessed 2.3 lakh visitors.
(Published 23 April 2024, 06:08 IST)