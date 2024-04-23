Record number of tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip garden this season

Srinagar: Nestled against the backdrop of majestic mountains and serene Dal Lake, the famed Tulip Garden in Srinagar saw as many as 4.2 lakh visitors - both tourists and locals - from March 23 till Tuesday, setting a new record.

Last year, 3.7 lakh visitors visited the Tulip garden. Officials said that since its opening, visitors, mostly domestic, have made a beeline to the garden.

“Till April 22, there was a record tourist footfall of 4.2 lakh breaking all previous records for any Tulip show. Every day, 10,000 to 15,000 visitors make it to the mesmerizing place,” said garden in-charge Asif Yatoo.