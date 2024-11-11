Home
Search operation underway in forests in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar to flush out terrorists

The security personnel have been scouring the forest area for over four days, looking for the terrorists who abducted and killed two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) last Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 05:09 IST

