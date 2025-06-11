Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Searches under way after villagers report suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

The operation is under way but so far there was no trace of the suspected persons who are said to be wearing combat uniforms, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 06:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 06:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSamba

Follow us on :

Follow Us