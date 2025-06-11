<p>Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation along Dhar road in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after villagers reported movement of two suspected terrorists, officials said.</p>.<p>The operation is under way but so far there was no trace of the suspected persons who are said to be wearing combat uniforms, the officials said.</p>.Soldier shoots self dead in Jammu & Kashmir.<p>They said some villagers reportedly noticed the suspected persons near a school in the vicinity of Nud village during the intervening night and accordingly informed the police.</p>.<p>The whole area was immediately cordoned off by joint parties of police and army and a search operation was launched in the early hours of the day, the officials said. </p>