Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir on eve of PM Modi’s visit

Srinagar: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security was heightened across the Union Territory (UT) on Monday.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Tuesday besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the UT during his visit.

Ahead of the high profile visit, security forces have been put on an alert with random checking of vehicles being conducted in Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir valley, officials said. Special checking points, including entry and exit points have been set up at various places in Srinagar and Jammu cities as a precautionary measure.