Security measures tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Taking part in the virtual 'Pratham Puja' of the Amarnath Yatra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Saturday morning, Sinha said, "Darshan for the pilgrims across the country will begin from June 29. The (Shri Amarnath) Shrine Board and the J-K administration have made special arrangements for the pilgrims. In the last two years, the facilities for the yatris have improved a lot."

Sinha said the roads leading to the cave shrine have been upgraded and some stretches have been widened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) this year. "I think the yatris will be able to undertake a smoother pilgrimage this time," he told reporters at Raj Bhavan after the puja.