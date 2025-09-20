Menu
Soldier killed as Army, police resume hunt for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Reinforcements equipped with drones and sniffer dogs were rushed from both Udhampur and Doda sides and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 06:29 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 06:29 IST
