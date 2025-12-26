Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Real estate sector set for premium and luxury housing boom in 2026

Tier-2 cities like Mysuru, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Vijayawada are likely to witness demand for premium residences and Grade A office space
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 06:29 IST
Business NewsReal Estate

Follow us on :

Follow Us