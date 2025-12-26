<p>Australia fought back hard to take a 42-run lead against England on an eventful opening day of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where 20 wickets tumbled in front of record crowd of 94,199. </p><p>Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss and elected to field first as they bowled out Australia for 152 with Michael Neser top-scoring (35).</p><p>However, in reply, England were bowled out for 110 with recalled seamer Neser (4-45) and Scott Boland (3-30) doing bulk of the damage. </p><p>Harry Brook top-scored for visitors with 41.</p>.<p>England opener Ben Duckett's week went from bad to worse, out for two just days after unverified video surfaced showing him drunk during a mid-series beach break.</p><p>It was another shocking dismissal for the 31-year-old, lobbing a simple catch to Neser at mid-on off Mitchell Starc.</p><p>Australia, faced one over before stumps to make 4/0 to extend their overall lead to 46 with them strategically sending tail-ender Scott Boland to open the innings while regular opener Travis Head is yet to face a ball. </p><p>Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and have retained the Ashes urn following thumping eight wicket wins at Perth, Brisbane and an 82-run win at Adelaide while England have nothing but pride at stake. </p><p>Earlier, Steve Smith was back after missing the Adelaide Test with vertigo symptoms, captaining the side again with Pat Cummins rested.</p><p>Australia opted for an all-pace attack with Neser and Jhye Richardson called up alongside Starc and Boland in the absence of Cummins and injured spinner Nathan Lyon.</p><p>It was Richardson's first Test in four years after three shoulder surgeries and Neser's maiden one with a red ball.</p><p>With England pace spearhead Jofra Archer ruled out of the series with a side strain, Gus Atkinson returned to the XI. </p><p>In the only other change, Jacob Bethell came in for the out-of-form Ollie Pope at the coveted No.3 slot.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>