Speeding mini bus overturns killing 2 in Jammu, FIR against driver & conductor

Jammu: The authorities have registered an FIR against the driver and conductor of a mini-bus that overturned due to speeding in Jammu district, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 16 others.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday when the mini-bus, travelling from Akhnoor to Naryana, overturned at Kaleeth in the Khour subdivision, officials reported.

The FIR charges the driver and conductor with over-speeding and reckless driving.

District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced financial relief for the families of the deceased and confirmed legal action against the driver and conductor.