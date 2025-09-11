Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Stopped from meeting Farooq Abdullah, AAP Sanjay Singh attempts to scale gate

The police did not allow Abdullah, a three-time chief minister of the state, from entering the premises.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsFarooq AbdullahSanjay Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us