<p>Srinagar: As the Jhelum River swelled dangerously in the past two days following relentless rainfall, residents of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar </a>were reminded of the devastating floods of September 2014 that had left the city submerged and caused unprecedented destruction across the Valley.</p><p>The rising water level, coupled with water-logging in several parts of the city, has reignited fears about the administration’s preparedness to deal with another flood-like situation. </p><p>“It feels like 2014 all over again. We couldn’t sleep at night, constantly checking the river levels,” said Irfan Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Rajbagh, one of the worst-hit areas during the 2014 deluge.</p> .Flood alert in Kashmir, Jhelum crosses danger mark.<p>Officials said that although the water level in Jhelum started receding from Wednesday night, it is still flowing above the danger mark. However, with weather authorities forecasting more heavy rainfall in the coming days, people have begun stockpiling essentials and preparing for possible evacuation.</p><p>“We are monitoring the situation closely and all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure public safety,” a senior officer in the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.</p><p>Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg said the next 10–15 days are crucial and urged residents to strictly follow weather advisories. “Water level in the Jhelum has receded but teams must remain on high alert,” he said.</p> .<p>Srinagar has been witnessing waterlogging across low-lying areas disrupting traffic and daily life. In several neighbourhoods, residents used pumps to clear accumulated water from their homes.</p><p>The haunting memories of September 2014 remain fresh for many Kashmiris, when a swollen Jhelum breached its embankments and submerged large parts of the Valley, killing nearly 300 people across the Union Territory and displacing hundreds of thousands.</p> .<p>Critics say little has changed since then. Promised flood protection projects have seen delays, while encroachments on floodplains continue unchecked.</p><p>“11 years later, the same fear grips us again. The tragedy of 2014 should have been a wake-up call, but the pace of mitigation measures has been painfully slow,” said environmental activist Raja Muzaffar.</p><p>Authorities insist that measures have been taken, including strengthening embankments and creating storage capacity upstream. But experts warn that without completion of the long-delayed dredging of the Jhelum and restoration of flood channels, Srinagar remains vulnerable.</p>