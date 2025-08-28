Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Swelling Jhelum waters revive haunting memories of 2014 Kashmir floods

“It feels like 2014 all over again. We couldn’t sleep at night, constantly checking the river levels,” said Irfan Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Rajbagh, one of the worst-hit areas during the 2014 deluge.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 10:23 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirfloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us