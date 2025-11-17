<p>Srinagar: A dry fruit vendor from Qazigund, who attempted self-immolation shortly after being questioned by police in a terror module investigation, died of his injuries at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar after midnight, officials said on Monday.</p><p>The deceased, Bilal Ahmad Wani, sustained grievous burns on Sunday afternoon when he set himself on fire soon after being released from police custody. He was initially taken to a healthcare facility in Anantnag but was shifted to SMHS as his condition worsened. Doctors confirmed that he succumbed during the night despite efforts to stabilise him.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir terror handlers now prefer recruits with no separatist links, criminal past: Officials.<p>Officials said Wani and his son, Jasir Bilal, had been detained earlier for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into a suspected white-collar terror network. While Wani was let off the same day, Jasir continues to be held for further interrogation.</p><p>Wani’s home is located in the vicinity of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who investigators describe as a central figure in the case. Dr Muzaffar is believed to have fled to Afghanistan, while his brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on November 6 as part of the investigation.</p><p>Authorities have so far refrained from commenting on what may have triggered Wani’s decision to self-immolate. The incident has stunned residents of Qazigund, who have called on the administration to shed light on the events leading up to the act.</p><p>Police sources said routine legal procedures are being followed and indicated that more information may surface after internal reviews linked to the case are completed.</p>