Terrorist associate held in Jammu and Kashmir

<p>Srinagar: Security forces have arrested a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anti-terrorist-operation">terrorist associate</a> from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who hails from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, was arrested on Sunday from Janbazpora-Binner road in Baramulla district, they said.</p>.<p>An AK rifle, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from Bhat's possession.</p>.<p>Bhat was reported missing last week from his Naganad village in D H Pora area of Kulgam.</p>