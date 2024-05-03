Home
Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Bandipora

The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, and other material was recovered from the hideout.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 16:32 IST
Srinagar: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said on Friday.

"In a joint operation, Indian Army-13 RR, Bandipora police and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district)," Bandipora police said in a post on X.

The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, and other material was recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered under relevant section of law, they added.

Published 03 May 2024, 16:32 IST
