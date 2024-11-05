Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, while an Army jawan and a CRPF trooper were injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirEncounterTerrorist attackBandipora

Follow us on :

Follow Us