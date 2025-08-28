<p>Srinagar: Security forces have arrested an alleged terrorist, who is suspected to be involved in a grenade attack on a CRPF camp earlier this year, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>During a swipe search at Hari Parigam village in Awantipora tehsil of the south Kashmir district late on Wednesday evening, security forces arrested a suspected person, the official said.</p>.CRPF jawan shoots 2 colleagues dead before killing self at Manipur camp.<p>The arrested suspect has been identified as Sakib Reyaz Ganie, resident of Chaki-Cholan of the Shopian district.</p>.<p>"The subject was the prime suspect of a grenade attack on a CRPF camp at Lariyar on May 20, 2025," the official said.</p>.<p>He added that a pistol, a pistol magazine and seven live 9 mm rounds were recovered from the suspect's possession. </p>