jammu and kashmir

Terrorists will keep dying until they stop infiltrating: Farooq Abdullah

"Encounters will keep taking place. Terrorists will keep coming, and we will keep eliminating them," Abdullah told reporters here.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 14:33 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 14:33 IST
