<p>Srinagar:<strong> </strong>Families of two youths from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu </a>say they have had no information about their sons’ whereabouts since September after the men were allegedly duped by agents promising lucrative civilian jobs in Russia that instead led to their deployment in support roles near sensitive locations along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia-ukraine-war">Russia–Ukraine war</a> zone.<br></p><p>The youths — Sachin Khajuria and Sumeet Sharma along with third youth Atul Sharma, all from the Kanachak area in Jammu district — reportedly travelled to Russia earlier this year after receiving offer letters for what were projected as civilian construction jobs, including bunker-related work.<br></p><p>According to their families, the offers promised a one-time payment of ₹20 lakh, a monthly salary of ₹2.5 lakh, and other benefits. The families now believe the youths unknowingly signed contracts that tied them to military-linked work close to the Ukraine border.</p>.Job seeker to Russia-Ukraine war survivor, J&K man thanks PM Modi for safe return. <p>Koushal Khajuria, brother of Sachin, said the family last spoke to him on September 13 through a WhatsApp call. “He pleaded for help and told us that he, along with other youth, was being deployed at a sensitive location along the Ukraine border. Since then, his phone has been switched off,” he said.<br></p><p>Similarly, Mukeet Sharma, brother of Sumeet Sharma, said there has been no communication from his brother since September 18. “Our families are living in constant fear as we don’t even know where our children are right now,” he said.<br></p><p>The families clarified that Atul Sharma remains in intermittent contact with his relatives and has spoken to them several times since September. However, Atul has reportedly told his family that he has no information about the current location or condition of Sachin and Sumeet, deepening concerns.<br></p>.Hyderabad man allegedly duped into Russian job, forced to fight war.<p>The Jammu case reflects a wider national pattern since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022, with several Indian youths allegedly lured abroad by agents promising civilian employment and later pushed into military-linked roles in conflict zones.<br></p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025, that 202 Indian nationals are believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces since 2022, with 26 deaths reported. The government also said at least two Indians have been cremated in Russia.<br></p><p>The MEA has advised Indians to avoid overseas job offers linked to conflict zones and said such cases have been taken up with Russian authorities. Families of the Jammu youths, however, say they are still waiting for clear information about where Sachin and Sumeet are posted and whether they are safe.</p>