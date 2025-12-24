Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Three Jammu and Kashmir youth trapped near Ukraine border after Russian job lure, families say

Families of two youths say they have had no information about their sons’ whereabouts since September
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 07:02 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirukraine warUkraine-Russia

Follow us on :

Follow Us