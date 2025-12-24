Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Scuffles break out between police, BJP supporters in Howrah over killing of Hindu Bangladeshi youth

Trouble started after police stopped a procession by the saffron party before it could reach Howrah bridge, triggering heated arguments between protesters and security personnel.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 09:19 IST
India NewsBJPprotestWest BengalBangladeshIndia PoliticsHowrah

Follow us on :

Follow Us