Jammu and Kashmir

Two member of family dead, as many injured as car plunges into gorge in J&K's Ramban

The accident took place near Dharma-Rajgarh when the family was on its way home in Kashtigarh of Doda district after attending a marriage function in Ramban, they said.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 19:50 IST

Two members of a family died and two more were injured when their car rolled down a 400-foot-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Dharma-Rajgarh when the family was on its way home in Kashtigarh of Doda district after attending a marriage function in Ramban, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pritam Lal (35) and his 11-year-old son Nitin Kumar. Lal's wife Gurdai (30) and daughter Sandya Devi (9) were rescued and their condition was stated to be critical, the officials added.

(Published 09 September 2023, 19:50 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

