Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume on Sept 14 after being suspended due to heavy rains, bad weather

The announcement comes weeks after tragedy struck the pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, when a massive landslide on August 26 killed 32 pilgrims and left 20 others injured.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 11:00 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirVaishno Devipilgrimage

Follow us on :

Follow Us