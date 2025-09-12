<p>Srinagar: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday, September 12, announced that the pilgrimage to the revered cave shrine, which had been suspended due to inclement weather and essential track maintenance, will resume from September 14, subject to favourable weather conditions.</p><p><br>The Shrine Board urged pilgrims to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff during the Yatra. For live updates, booking services, and helpline support, devotees have been advised to visit the official website <a href="http://www.maavaishnodevi.org/">www.maavaishnodevi.org</a>.</p><p>The announcement comes weeks after tragedy struck the pilgrimage route in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>’s Reasi district, when a massive landslide on August 26 killed 32 pilgrims and left 20 others injured. Triggered by relentless rainfall, the disaster was one of the deadliest incidents in the shrine’s history, prompting authorities to halt the Yatra and carry out urgent safety and maintenance measures along the track.</p>.Mata Vaishno Devi base camp records highest rainfall in Jammu region, pilgrimage remains suspended.<p>Expressing gratitude to devotees for their patience and understanding during the suspension, the Board said the resumption of the Yatra “marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience.” It added that all efforts remain focused on ensuring the sanctity, safety, and dignity of one of the country’s most revered pilgrimages.</p><p>After the tragedy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had questioned why the Shrine Board, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, allowed the pilgrimage to continue despite advance warnings of heavy rainfall.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Abdullah criticised the “apathetic approach” of authorities.</p><p>“We will have to talk about it later. When we knew about the weather, should we not have taken certain steps to save those lives? The weather warning had come to us a few days ago,” he had said.</p>