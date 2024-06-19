Home
Veteran photojournalist Nisar Ahmad passes away

Nisar Ahmad was working with national English daily The Hindu and extensively covered Kashmir over the past three decades.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:45 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:45 IST

Srinagar: Veteran photojournalist Nisar Ahmad, who extensively covered Kashmir over the past three decades, died here on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Ahmad was admitted to the SMHS hospital here on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated and breathed his last this morning, his family said.

The photojournalist was not keeping well for past couple of years.

Ahmad was working with national English daily The Hindu for the past three decades.

Various journalists' organisations and political parties have condoled Ahmad's demise.

Published 19 June 2024, 09:45 IST
