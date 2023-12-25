Where has rhetoric of 'Dil aur Dilli ki doori khatam karni hai' gone, asks Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the state was treating people of Jammu and Kashmir as “enemies which has no parallel in the world.”

Mehbooba, a former chief minister, claimed she was put under house detention by the police ahead of her visit to Surankote in Poonch to meet the families of the three civilians, who died allegedly during questioning by security forces after militants ambushed two Army vehicles last week.

“There are very perturbing reports coming in from Poonch. They have not only taken people in custody from one particular area but people from Thana Mandi, Pargai and adjoining hamlets are also being bundled. Such is the harsh treatment that many are in critical conditions in hospitals,” she said in a statement to the media.