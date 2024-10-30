Home
Will fight for restoration of J&K's dignity: CM Omar Abdullah

During an interaction with the members of civil society at SKICC here, Abdullah said he was hopeful that the system of a UT will not remain for long, 'and we will get our statehood back'.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 18:19 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 18:19 IST
Jammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar Abdullah

