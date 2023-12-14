Winter is coming, but Army geared up to counter infiltration along LoC

Srinagar: As infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir continue despite winter setting in, security forces have intensified patrols and taken rigorous measures to thwart any such efforts by the militants from across the border.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the terror launch pads across the LoC are full, and attempts are being made to infiltrate battle hardened and trained militants into the Indian side under a new strategy.

With the snowfall this season getting delayed in Kashmir, there is a concern that militants might take advantage of it and try to infiltrate. Recognizing the harsh winter conditions as a challenge and an advantage, the army has devised a strategic plan to thwart any attempts of infiltration.

“The first line of defense involves strengthening surveillance through advanced thermal imaging and infrared technologies, enabling the troops to detect movements even in the cover of darkness,” they said. Patrolling teams have been equipped with specialized gear designed for extreme cold, ensuring they could navigate the treacherous terrain with agility.

“Strategic outposts along the LoC have been fortified with reinforced structures designed to withstand the harsh winter conditions and providing a secure base for the troops,” sources said and added the army has also collaborated with locals to facilitate enhanced intelligence gathering.

An army officer said that due to the delay in snowfall this season, the passes along the LoC are still vulnerable for infiltration. “The recent incident shows the desperation of terrorists to infiltrate to this side despite winter season setting in. But the Army is well prepared to foil all their attempts,” he said.

The sources said the primary focus of the Pakistan Army is to push in arms and ammunition more than terrorists themselves. This is why the terrorists attempting infiltration have been found with more weapons and ammunition.

“Besides attempts are being made to ensure that senior terrorists, who've had previous stints in Kashmir, are sent in rather than new recruits. This is because the terrorists have lost their senior commanders in relentless operations by the security forces in recent years,” they added.