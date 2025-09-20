JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PoK following Operation Sindoor: Sources

<p>New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Friday.</p><p>The decision reflects a significant "tactical adaptation" by these groups, which now view Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as vulnerable to Indian strikes, while KPK offers greater depth due to its proximity to the Afghan frontier, they said.</p><p>Under Operation Sindoor, India destroyed terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and several other places.</p><p>In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.</p><p>The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.</p><p>"The inputs indicate that this movement by the terror groups is being conducted with full awareness and direct facilitation of Pakistan's state structures," said one of the sources.</p>.3 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>The sources also cited holding of JeM gatherings in certain places in Pakistan recently under police protection and the "tacit involvement" of political-religious outfits like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).</p><p>These details are part of a dossier prepared jointly by several Indian security and intelligence agencies.</p><p>The most significant development uncovered occurred in Garhi Habibullah town of Mansehra district in KPK, where JeM staged a public recruitment drive roughly seven hours before the start of the India-Pakistan cricket match on September 14, the sources said.</p><p>The event was a coordinated mobilisation effort led jointly by JeM and JUI in the presence of Mulana Mufti Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, alias Abu Mohammad, a senior JeM leader for KPK and Kashmir, they said.</p><p>Ilyas Kashmiri is a high-value target wanted in India, and he is closely connected to JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar.</p><p>His presence at a public rally guarded by both JeM cadres armed with M4 rifles and local police officers reflects the Pakistan state's support for JeM, the sources said.</p>