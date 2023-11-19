JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

26-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand

Munda tried to flee on seeing the herd, but he was attacked by the wild elephants, police said.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 10:00 IST

Follow Us

Jamshedpur: A 26-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Sunsunia village in Chakulia forest range of Ghatsila division on Saturday evening when the victim, Santosh Munda, went out to relieve himself, they said.

Munda tried to flee on seeing the herd, but he was attacked by the wild elephants, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The victim was the lone bread earner of his family after his father died a few months ago.

The elephants also damaged crops in the nearby areas.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 November 2023, 10:00 IST)
India NewsJharkhandJamshedpur

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT