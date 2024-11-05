4 killed after being run over by vehicle in Jharkhand

<p>Ramgarh: Four people, including two women and a child, were killed after being run over by a vehicle in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand’s</a> Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accident occurred early on Tuesday on the Gola-Rajrappa Road in Bhubhai village when a group of people were celebrating the Sohrai festival and a four-wheeler ran them over, a senior officer said.</p>.Supreme Court to hear on Nov 8 plea against HC setting up panel to examine illegal immigration in Jharkhand .<p>“When they were celebrating the festival, the four-wheeler hit them. Two women, a child and a 55-year-old man were killed on the spot,” Gola Police Station in-charge Abhishek Prasad told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Locals caught the driver of the vehicle and allegedly beat him, he said.</p>.<p>The driver was admitted to a hospital, while the bodies of the four deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added. </p>