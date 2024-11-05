Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

4 killed after being run over by vehicle in Jharkhand

The accident occurred early on Tuesday on the Gola-Rajrappa Road in Bhubhai village when a group of people were celebrating the Sohrai festival and a four-wheeler ran them over, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 10:51 IST
India NewsAccidentJharkhanddead

Follow us on :

Follow Us