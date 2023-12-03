6 labourers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel felicitated on returning home in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: Six labourers of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, who were trapped in an under-construction tunnel of Uttarakhand and rescued after 17 days, were felicitated by the local administration on returning home, an official said.

They were all airlifted from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday night and brought to the collectorate office here in their home district on Saturday, he said.

The workers were felicitated on the direction of District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, who could not attend the function personally owing to the visit of Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Baharagora, about 90 km from here.

In his absence, Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush Sinha welcomed the workers after they returned safely.

The labourers were honoured with shawls by the officials.

The administration wished them a bright future and hailed them for their patience and courage to overcome such a difficult situation.