BJP names Dilip Kumar Verma as candidate for Gandey assembly bypoll in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The BJP on Friday announced Dilip Kumar Verma as its candidate for the by-election in the Gandey assembly constituency in Jharkhand.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the party’s Central Election Committee has approved Verma's candidature for the bypoll, which will be held on May 20 along with Lok Sabha elections.

"Verma is a social worker, and is at present, holding the post of secretary in the party. He will contest elections for the first time," Shahdeo said.