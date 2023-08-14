Home
CPI(ML) leader killed over land dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar

CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said that Nandev was a district committee member of the party.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 04:07 IST

A CPI(ML) district committee member was beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land in Jalima village, around 130 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said Manika Police Station in-charge Bhan Pratap said, 'The incident happened on Sunday. An investigation in the case has been initiated. The accused will be arrested soon.'

CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said that Nandev was a district committee member of the party. 'We demand immediate arrest of the accused,' he said.

(Published 14 August 2023, 04:07 IST)
India NewsCrimeJharkhandCPI(ML)

