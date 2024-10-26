Ex-MP Ravindra Kumar Ray appointed Jharkhand BJP working president

<p>Ranchi: The BJP on Saturday announced the appointment of former MP Ravindra Kumar Ray as its working president in poll-bound Jharkhand.</p>.<p>A statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointment will be effective immediately.</p>.<p>"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed former MP Dr Ravindra Kumar Ray as the working president of the Jharkhand Pradesh BJP," it said.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | JMM releases 5th list of candidates, fields Marandi from Jama.<p>The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – with the counting of votes on November 23.</p>.<p>Earlier in July last year, former chief minister Babulal Marandi had assumed charge as BJP Jharkhand president.</p>