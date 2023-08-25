Hemant Soren moves SC against summons by ED in alleged money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court against summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case on Friday, reported ANI.

The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED on November 18 last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state. The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.



Earlier, Soren who was questioned in November last year, had claimed that he was a "victim of conspiracy" by the opposition BJP in the state. He has been accusing the opposition of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government ever since the JMM came to power.

"The central agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter... I am the chief minister of the state and hold a constitutional post. But the way the summons were issued, it seems I will flee from the country," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)