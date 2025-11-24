<p>Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student was found murdered in a rented house at Tammenahalli near Nelamangala on Sunday night. </p><p>The victim has been identified Devisri, a native of Andhra Pradesh who was studying final year BBA in a private college. </p><p>The police said that she was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend Premavardhan. He brought her to his friend's home and killed her. Then he locked the room from outside and fled the spot. </p>.<p>The incident came to light on Monday morning after his friend came to house and found the girl's body and alerted the house owner to inform the police. </p><p>Madanayakanahalli police conducted spot mahazar before shifting the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. </p><p>Police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to find Premavardhan. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.</p>