Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution to send proposal to Centre for giving Bharat Ratna to Shibu Soren

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 10:01 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 10:01 IST
