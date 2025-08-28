<p>Ranchi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader and former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shibu-soren">Shibu Soren</a>.</p><p>The resolution, moved by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was passed by voice vote.</p>.'My guide, guru will continue to inspire us': Jharkhand CM recalls his father Shibu Soren's contributions on World Tribal Day.<p>JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.</p><p>The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.</p><p>His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.</p>