Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand CM launches free residential coaching for PVTG students

'This is the first of its kind initiative in the country where such a scheme has been launched to uplift the PVTGs,' said Hemant Soren
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 07:15 IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a free residential coaching for PVTG candidates at Dr Ramdayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute in Ranchi.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren on Thursday said that Jharkhand's eight tribes are listed in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) out of a total of 32 tribes in the state. The PVTGs are inching towards extinction and it is the responsibility of the government to protect them and provide employment opportunities, he said.

"This is the first of its kind initiative in the country where such a scheme has been launched to uplift the PVTGs," he said.

More than 400 students from the eight tribes including Asur, Malphariya, Saurya Pahariya, Birjiya, Korba, Birhor, and Sabar had applied for free coaching for preparations in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). As many as 156 candidates have been shortlisted for the free coaching.

(Published 18 August 2023, 07:15 IST)
