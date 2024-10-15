Home
Jharkhand CM Soren writes open letter to PM Modi on non-payment of Rs 1.36 lakh-cr coal dues

Soren emphasised that he is not asking for a 'special budget' for the state but is requesting its rightful dues, which he claims are causing irreparable harm to Jharkhand’s development.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 08:58 IST
