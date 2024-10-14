Home
Jharkhand govt nod to form committee to study plight of tribals in Assam and other states

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 16:26 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 16:26 IST
