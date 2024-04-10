Jharkhand: Three women buried alive, five injured in cave-in

Jamshedpur: Three tribal women were buried alive and five others injured in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district when a heap of soil caved in on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The victims were digging earth to collect soil to plaster their houses in Matiayana village within Baharagora police station limits when a heap of soil caved in, killing three women on the spot, circle inspector Anil Kumar Nayak told PTI.

Five others, who were injured in the incident, were taken to a nearby community health centre, he said.