Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Ranchi for RSS annual party meet

Ranchi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday morning to participate in an annual meeting of the organisation.
All prant pracharaks or province in-charges of the organisation will gather here to take part in the meeting that will begin on July 12.
During the three-day meeting, the prant pracharaks will review the RSS training camps held in May-June, an office-bearer of the organisation said.
They will also deliberate on the implementation of various programmes of the organisation in the coming year, among others, he said.
Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers, who are in charge of its 46 'prants' or organisational provinces.
Published 09 July 2024, 08:21 IST