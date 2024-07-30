Noisy scenes in Jharkhand Assembly over CM Hemant Soren’s bail issue

The Question Hour in the House was disrupted as members of both sides continued to trade barbs over the CM's bail issue. As the House assembled around 11 am, Poreyahat MLA Pradip Yadav, who joined the Congress after winning the 2019 polls on a JVM-P ticket, said the decisions of the apex court and the High Court of Jharkhand on ED’s plea suggested that the chief minister had been "falsely implicated".