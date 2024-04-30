One killed, 36 injured as bus collides with truck in Jharkhand

Dhanbad: At least one person was killed and 36 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on G T Road in Topchanchi police station area when the bus was on its way to Nawada in Bihar from Kolkata.

The bus, which was reportedly moving at a high speed, rammed into a truck parked on the roadside around 3 am, a police officer said.

The driver of the bus, identified as Rajbeer, died on the spot while the injured passengers were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), he added.