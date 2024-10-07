Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

PM Modi enquires about ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's health

Soren was admitted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday following blood sugar-related issues.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 10:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 10:17 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiJharkhandChampai Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us