PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat Express trains in poll-bound Jharkhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off six new Vande Bharat Express trains and laid the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway Projects worth more than Rs 660 crores in poll bound Jharkhand.

As per earlier schedule, the PM supposed to flag off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station, in Jamshedpur and lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway Projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores. However, the PM landed at Ranchi and not able to travel in helicopter to Jamshedpur due to inclement weather. Jharkhand has been receiving incessant rains for the past two days. So the PM flagged off the trains virtually from Raj Bhavan at Ranchi.

The PM flagged off six Vande Bharat trains connecting following routes - Tatanagar – Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar – Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah.